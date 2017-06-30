Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

The Danger That Doctors Want You to Know About Placenta Pills

byJun 30, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

More and more moms are choosing to ingest their placenta after giving birth because many believe it provides a myriad of benefits, such as helping with postpartum depression, easing insomnia, encouraging breast milk production and boosting energy levels. During pregnancy, the placenta provides oxygen and nutrients to the fetus. And though most mammals consume their placenta after giving birth, camels and humans have been the exception.

However, the science to support these benefit claims just isn't solid—although that hasn’t stopped anecdotal testimonials from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, January Jones and Alicia Silverstone from touting perceived benefits of it to their fans.

But it turns out we need to be more careful about ingesting our own placenta than we may have thought.

Last year, a newborn in Oregon was diagnosed with a strep infection that was making it hard for the infant to breathe. The baby was given antibiotics to treat the infection, but ended up in the hospital soon after, testing positive for strep again.

Looking for a cause, doctors learned that the baby’s mother was taking dried placenta capsules and they instructed her to stop taking them. The doctors ran tests on the capsules to confirm their suspicion, and guess what? They tested positive for strep.

According to a report published this week by the CDC, a mother’s consumption of “contaminated placenta capsules might have elevated maternal GBS intestinal and skin colonization, facilitating transfer to the infant.” GBS refers to group B Streptococcus agalactiae bacteremia, the bacteria that infected the infant.

Whether a mom chooses to ingest her placenta after giving birth is up to her, but it’s important that both mothers and the medical community know the risks associated with it.

Doctors and health officials responsible for the report point out that the production of placenta capsules is not regulated—meaning there are no standards for safety—and it’s quite possible that the placenta in this particular case was not heated to a temperature that was high enough to kill dangerous pathogens.

Even though the CDC has not taken an official stance on placenta pill consumption, this report warns against the practice and encourages health care providers to warn new moms about the potential risks of placenta encapsulation.

RELATED

The Key to a Good Marriage Will Surprise You

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

The Danger That Doctors Want You to Know About Placenta Pills
Jun 30, 2017

The Key to a Good Marriage Will Surprise You
Jun 29, 2017

Family's Tragic Dry-Drowning Story Saves Another Little Boy's Life
Jun 29, 2017

Does Your Kid See a Rabbit or a Duck?
Jun 29, 2017

Parents' YouTube Prank Turned Fatal
Jun 29, 2017

Finland Is Revolutionizing Their Education System

Jun 28, 2017

Mom's Innocent Photo of Her Toddler Causes Instagram to Shut Down Her Account
Jun 28, 2017

Baby Lost Consciousness While Plane Sat Delayed on Hot Tarmac for Hours
Jun 28, 2017

Whoa, That's a Really Big Baby
Jun 27, 2017
More Results