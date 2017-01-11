10 Most Popular Dog Breeds in America





The American Kennel Club has released its list of the most popular dogs in America. So what are the most popular dog breeds? Click through to see which ones made the cut!

Labrador Retriever

The trusty and loyal Labrador retriever has been the most popular dog breed in the United States for 23 years. Originally from Newfoundland, Labs were once used by fisherman to help round up stray fish and pull in nets. Later, breeders bred them to help hunters retrieve game. The Lab's gentle, people-pleasing personality makes it excellent for therapy, search-and-rescue and families.

