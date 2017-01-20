10 Terrific Tips for Traveling With Your Pet





1 / 10

Health and Safety

Health certificates for pets are mandatory when you're traveling by plane, so it's always a wise decision to have your pet receive a health check prior to takeoff. If you're traveling by car, a veterinarian visit may not be as necessary. You should always make sure your pet is healthy and happy before loading up the car. It can be very stressful and distracting when you're taking a long road trip with a sick pup!

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: pets