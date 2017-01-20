Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Pets

10 Terrific Tips for Traveling With Your Pet

byCharlotte BraunJan 20, 2017
1 / 10
Getty Images

Health and Safety

Health certificates for pets are mandatory when you're traveling by plane, so it's always a wise decision to have your pet receive a health check prior to takeoff. If you're traveling by car, a veterinarian visit may not be as necessary. You should always make sure your pet is healthy and happy before loading up the car. It can be very stressful and distracting when you're taking a long road trip with a sick pup!

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: pets
RELATED

15 Festive Pets and Christmas Trees

More from pets

10 Terrific Tips for Traveling With Your Pet
Jan 20, 2017

10 Human Foods Dogs Can Eat
Jan 18, 2017

10 Most Popular Dog Breeds in America
Jan 11, 2017

15 Resolutions You Should Make for Your Pet
Jan 11, 2017

10 Dogs Stuck in the Snow
Jan 04, 2017

12 Adorable New Year's Puppies
Jan 04, 2017

13 Pets That Overindulged During the Holidays
Jan 04, 2017

10 Dogs That Partied Too Hard on New Year's Eve
Jan 04, 2017

15 Festive Pets and Christmas Trees

Dec 19, 2016
More Results