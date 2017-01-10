Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Pets Cats

13 Reasons Why We Love Black Cats

byCharlotte BraunJan 10, 2017
1 / 13
Getty Images/Westend61

They Love to Be Loved

Just like any other cat, black cats love attention and to be around their owners. They make awesome, loving companions, and almost always appreciate petting and kitty treats!

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: pets
RELATED

13 Pets That Overindulged During the Holidays
More from cats

13 Reasons Why We Love Black Cats
Jan 10, 2017

16 Cats Who Know the Meaning of Being Cozy
Oct 19, 2016

Cats Gone Wild
Sep 12, 2016

15 Cute Cats to Follow on Instagram
Aug 23, 2016

10 Special-Needs Cats That Are Cuter Than Ever
Aug 08, 2016
More Results