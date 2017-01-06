Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Pregnancy

One Family, One Pose, 25 Years

Jan 06, 2017
1991

In 1991, when photographer Zed Nelson's friends had a son, Zed began a project that would last for decades to come. Every year, Zed took the same photograph of the family—same day, same time, same backdrop, same lighting. The only difference each year is, of course, the age of every family member. Nelson says the series documents "the miracle of growth and the changes of time and age."

Click through to see the family grow.

via Zed Nelson

