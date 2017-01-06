One Family, One Pose, 25 Years

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
In 1991, when photographer Zed Nelson's friends had a son, Zed began a project that would last for decades to come. Every year, Zed took the same photograph of the family—same day, same time, same backdrop, same lighting. The only difference each year is, of course, the age of every family member. Nelson says the series documents "the miracle of growth and the changes of time and age."
Click through to see the family grow.
via Zed Nelson