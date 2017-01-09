Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Pregnancy

Unisex Baby Names From A-Z

byJan 09, 2017
1 / 26

Alex

A true unisex name, Alex is a popular pick for both sexes. As a short form of Alexander or Alexandra, meaning "defender of mankind," Alex retains its classic roots while still being modern and independent.

