Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Pregnancy

Celebs Who Got Pregnant After 40

byJan 03, 2017
1 / 10
Getty Images

Janet Jackson

A couple of weeks before turning 50, Janet Jackson shocked the world with the news that she was pregnant. Jackson announced via Twitter that she and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are in a family way and that she'll be postponing the second leg of her Unbreakable World Tour to "rest up" per doctor's orders.

RELATED: 6 Reasons Janet Jackson Will Be a Great Mom at 50

Share this on Facebook?

Explore More: celebrities, Latina Mom, celebrity pregnancies
RELATED

5 Decisions Pregnant Couples Don't Know They Have to Make
More from pregnancy

Celebs Who Got Pregnant After 40
Jan 03, 2017

5 Decisions Pregnant Couples Don't Know They Have to Make
Dec 23, 2016

There's Finally a Pregnant Emoji! 7 Times It'll Come in Handy
Dec 13, 2016

19 Reminders That Pregnancy Really Is Awesome
Dec 12, 2016

How Listening to My Unborn Baby Saved Her Life
Dec 11, 2016

The Secret Part Of Infertility We Never Talk About
Dec 08, 2016

Sofia Vergara Is Being Sued by Her Frozen Embryos
Dec 08, 2016

When I Got Pregnant I Knew This Was the First Thing I Should Do
Dec 01, 2016

The 6 Stages of Naming Your Baby
Nov 14, 2016
More Results