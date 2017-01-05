The Two Pregnancy Items I Couldn't Live Without

In the name of saving money and aiming to be a minimalist mom, I ignored the recommendations to buy a pregnancy pillow during my first AND second pregnancy.
What a fool I was.
I thought I knew better. I thought that spending $50 to $100 on a pillow designated for a few short months was frivolous and unnecessary. And then, shortly after I announced the impending arrival of Baby #3, my mom surprised me with a one.
I was thankful, but skeptical. Was this giant pillow really going to make pregnancy sleep better?
I quickly came to learn, that yes, yes it was.
In case you missed it, pregnancy pillows are genius. They’re perfect and essential and no expecting mother should go without one. They’re heavenly in the comfort category. They make sleep easier and better. And let me tell you, it’s super important to take advantage of all the sleep you can get before a newborn makes their debut. Hence, pregnancy pillows are pretty essential in my opinion.
And, to be completely honest, my pregnancy pillow stayed around after delivery too. It transitioned to a postpartum pillow because after baby, my core was, well, non-existent. Sleeping on my side was hard because I had to flex to stay balanced and there was nothing left to flex. My body didn’t know how to settle with its former bump gone and so I sent my husband out to the garage to resurrect my sleep-giving body pillow.
It’s tucked away once again, but if another baby comes our way or a friend needs to borrow the best thing in the world, my pregnancy pillow will be waiting!
My other secret pregnancy weapon?
Maternity underwear.
I know, I thought the same thing too: what a joke, underwear that can only be worn for a few months?!? But trust me, they're life-changing.
I wiggled myself into pre-baby underwear for much too long and finally, with baby number three, I marched myself to the mall and bought a handful of maternity underwear. It cost almost $50. I was baffled at my “splurge.”
But each and every day of my third trimester I thanked maternity underwear for existing. No lines, no pinching, no discomfort. It was amazing! Perhaps the best $50 I spent my entire pregnancy. After all, you wear underwear every day, so it might as well be comfortable!
It’s impossible to buy every single pregnancy and baby-related item that comes recommended to you, but these are the only two items I tell every pregnant friend they have to have. You’ll only be pregnant for a small season of your life, so treat yo'self!